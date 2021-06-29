Tributes
Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes

Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.
Clarence Hookano Jr. of Waiehu was arrested by Maui police last week.(Maui Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested the founder of the popular Poi by the Pound restaurant in Kahului.

Clarence Hookano Jr., 46, and two others were booked for promoting a dangerous drug and various other charges.

Maui police executed a search warrant last Thursday night at a home in Waiehu. During the search, officers found 1,946 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 119 grams of heroin, anabolic steroids and more than $17,000 in cash in their possession.

Police said upon further investigation, they tracked down the individual suspected of supplying the meth to Hookano.

Hookano Jr. is currently being held at $150,000 bail. The two others have since been released pending investigation, and may be charged later.

