Maui restaurateur arrested for alleged drug crimes
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested the founder of the popular Poi by the Pound restaurant in Kahului.
Clarence Hookano Jr., 46, and two others were booked for promoting a dangerous drug and various other charges.
Maui police executed a search warrant last Thursday night at a home in Waiehu. During the search, officers found 1,946 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 119 grams of heroin, anabolic steroids and more than $17,000 in cash in their possession.
Police said upon further investigation, they tracked down the individual suspected of supplying the meth to Hookano.
Hookano Jr. is currently being held at $150,000 bail. The two others have since been released pending investigation, and may be charged later.
