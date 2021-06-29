Tributes
Local 10U Cal Ripken baseball State Champions look to advance to 2021 World Series

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this month, team F.E.A.R. 808 were crowned Cal Ripken baseball 10 - and under state champions, now looking towards making it to the Cal Ripken World Series.

After youth sports were put to a lengthy halt due to the pandemic, F.E.A.R. 808 head coach Chris Hino found a few ways to continue to keep his players in competitive baseball shape.

“So we were actually doing zoom workouts and as soon as they opened it up for small groups,” Coach Hino told Hawaii News Now. ‘I actually brought them over to the house and we were doing small group hitting in the cage and practicing at the park across the street.”

The pandemic didn’t seem to break the team chemistry, helping them secure the championship after playing together for multiple years.

“It’s been a three year journey, this team, the majority of them, were put together when they were eight years old so from eight, we played in the Hawaii Kai youth baseball league.” Coach Hino said. “We kind of missed out on our nine year old season, but this past season we competed and made top three in the league and then we competed for the state championship and were fortunate enough to win it.”

The team has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for their trip to the regional tournament in Utah, which starts on July 13th.

“We’ve all worked hard, got a lot of great parents out there that are very supportive. We have had parents buy us pitching machines and stuff like that so the support is awesome.” Coach Hino said. “Obviously the more support we can get financially will make the trip that much sweeter for us. I think everyone is just excited to go.”

If F.E.A.R 808 makes it through the regional tournament, they will represent the Pacific Southwest Region in the Cal Ripken World Series in Palm Beach, Florida.

To help the team make it to the Cal Ripken Regionals, head to their GoFundMe page:

Click Here: Fear808 10U - Road to Cal Ripken World Series

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

