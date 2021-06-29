Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for HPD officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’
File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no ‘mass exodus’ from collapsed Florida building’s twin
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off of Calif. beach