Hilo lei stand relied on 5 generations of resiliency to get through its toughest year yet

After five generations, a Hilo lei stand proved its resiliency in a tough year.
After five generations, a Hilo lei stand proved its resiliency in a tough year.
By Lacy Deniz
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After five generations in the business, a Hilo lei stand says 2020 was its toughest year yet with its revenue plummeting during the lockdowns.

But for this resilient family, closing was never an option.

“When grandma started, she used to sell leis at the docks and they used to greet the Lurline ship,” said Lana Haasenritter, third-generation lei maker.

“And these women had the leis on their arms. They didn’t have an established place. So whenever the passengers came down they would greet them and hopefully somebody would want to buy their lei.”

Today Ah Lan’s Lei Stand is still going strong, and weaving together five generations of lei makers.

In addition to making lei for some of the state’s most prestigious events, and patrons locally and nationally, the company has been a staple at the Hilo airport since its inception. But in 2020, that virtually all went away, making it the toughest year in the company’s nearly 80-year history.

Event after event was canceled because of the pandemic.

And renovations at the airport shut down their main lei stand. Revenue was cut by more than 50%. But their foundation of family helped pull them through.

“There’s nothing we can’t handle,” Haasenritter said. “You know, we just did, we had a plan B. And we weren’t gonna stop there. I said ‘oh we don’t have a shop to work in’? And then the pandemic hit and we said, well, we’ll work from home. And it worked out.”

Plan B was transforming their nearly two-acre family lot in Panaewa into a lei stand.

“We have a very keen sense of togetherness and family values so it helped us to pivot in the pandemic,” said Leah Kekaualua, fourth-generation lei maker. “We have a very ‘can do’ attitude with ‘no’ is not an option in our family.”

And that foundation is where they draw their inspiration from.

“I start thinking about my mom and my dad and then I just make. And I get the energy and the ideas come,” said Theodora Hiro, third-generation lei maker.

“My dad always said, ‘I not going be here forever, you folks better do dis.”

Elena Nagamine, third-generation lei maker, said it’s truly a business of blood, sweat and tears.

“To try and train our next generation to have the love and the want to learn an art, you know, you don’t want it to die,” Nagamine said.

And there are plenty of hands, ready to sew, for the future generations to come.

“A lot of my values came from this family business,” said Ayana Kekaualua, fifth-generation lei maker. “I hope this family legacy goes on and on and on. And I hope, like, when I have grandbabies.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

