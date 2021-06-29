Tributes
Hawaii reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 33 new COVID-19 infections and no new fatalities.

The state’s death toll remains at 516.

Of the new cases, 19 were on Oahu, three on Hawaii Island, and eight on Maui. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,702.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 551 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Survey: 84% of staff at long-term care facilities in Hawaii are fully vaccinated
COVID-19 Vaccination
Hawaii reports 22 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 57.6%