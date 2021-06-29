Tributes
Greg Noll, legendary big wave rider, board maker, dies at 84

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary Big Wave Surfer, Greg “Da Bull” Noll has died.

In an Instagram post Monday, his son said he died of natural causes. He was 84 years old.

Noll lived in Crescent City, Calif. and was one of the first — and arguably one of the greatest — big-wave riders. His contributions to the sport of surfing were far-reaching and inspiring to so many who came after.

Aside from his thrill-seeking passion on the water, he was also known for creating custom boards built with balsa wood.

In 1969, during a swell that uprooted trees and destroyed homes on Oahu, Noll surfed what was considered the biggest wave ever ridden at Makaha. In 2006, he was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

In a previous interview in 2004, Noll recounted one of the legendary waves he caught out on Oahu’s North Shore in October 1957.

“It took three years of watching Waimea Bay break before we were able to muster the courage to get out and give it a try. and I remember that day like it was yesterday. I had the honor of catching the first wave that was caught,” he said.

Greg Noll was a surfing pioneer who chased big waves around Hawaii and the world.
Greg Noll was a surfing pioneer who chased big waves around Hawaii and the world.(Hawaii News Now)

Prior to that, Waimea Bay was thought to be impossible to surf due to the massive and dangerous swells that roll in during the winter. Years before Noll gave it a shot, California surfer Dickie Cross was killed there during an attempt in 1943, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated with new reaction from the surfing community.

