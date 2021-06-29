Forecast: Stronger trades and bigger surf due in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will hold in place through Tuesday, with localized sea and land breezes developing in the more sheltered leeward areas.

Fairly dry conditions should prevail through tonight, with mainly a few windward showers. A slight increase in showers is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night as a band of moisture moves through, particularly over the eastern end of the state.

Trades will get a boost back to moderate levels Wednesday and Thursday, then become breezy Friday through Sunday. With the strengthening trades from midweek through the holiday weekend, we should see a more typical windward- and mauka-focused shower pattern, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Small pulses from the west-northwest to north are expected to reach our west- and north-facing shores through early next week. These small pulses will maintain some wave action along the north- and west-facing shores. The largest of the swell is slated for this Friday.

A series of small south swells will produce near summertime average surf along south-facing shores through the weekend. The largest of the pulses is a 16-second period due to arrive Tuesday night, where it will peak, then gradually subside through Thursday night.

The next notable pulse is due in on Sunday with a long 19 second period, which may produce a significant increase in surf heights along south-facing shores, just in time for the July 4 celebration.

