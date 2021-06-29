Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon held a candlelight vigil near the Likelike off-ramp...
Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi: Suspect was ‘looking for trouble’
Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area
Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
China Walls (FILE)
Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls

Latest News

Aspen Taylor Hanohano was crowned as Miss Elementary America 6th grade.
With aloha and island pride, Hilo girl wins a national pageant
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue
HPD Officer Arthur Freedle was acquitted of manslaughter in 1981
Attorney for HPD officer acquitted in 1980s says prosecutors in Sykap case face ‘high bar’