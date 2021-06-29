Bail set at $250K for suspect accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge maintained bail at a $250,000 for the man suspected of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in her own home.

Bronson Baruz is charged with five counts of first degree sex assault, burglary and kidnapping for the attack last week Monday.

The incident happened at the elderly victim’s apartment on Phillip Street. Police said she was inside the unit when the suspect knocked on her door. When she opened it, the suspect who was identified as Baruz, allegedly forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors may seek an extended term of imprisonment due to the nature of the alleged crime.

Baruz remains in custody and is due back in court on Wednesday.

