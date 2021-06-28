Tributes
Portion of Laukahi St. in Waialae Iki cleared after heavy police presence in area

Roughly 30 police vehicles were on scene on Laukahi Street on Sunday night.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a heavy police presence in the Waialae Iki area on Sunday night.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed officers were on scene at Laukahi Street around 11 p.m.

Officials did not provide further details as to what triggered to police response.

A Hawaii News Now crew counted roughly 30 police vehicles lining the street.

The area was cleared by 2 a.m.

HNN is still awaiting further information from HPD.

This story will be updated.

