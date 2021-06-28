Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

From Papakolea to Hilo, this halau packed perseverance for Merrie Monarch 2021

Na wahine o Halau Hula O Napunaheleonapua practice in Papakolea, perfecting their Merrie...
Na wahine o Halau Hula O Napunaheleonapua practice in Papakolea, perfecting their Merrie Monarch performances.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Halau Hula O Napunaheleonapua, hula practice is in a converted carport in Papakolea.

They’re one of the selected halau competing in this year’s Merrie Monarch Hula Festival in Hilo.

For their kahiko or ancient style dance, the wahine are finding inspiration from the strength and resilience of Queen Liliukalani.

“Our mele is Puuwai O Liliu. It talks about Liliu during the overthrow and how she didn’t want bloodshed for the people,” said kumu hula Rich Pedrina.

For their auana, or modern style of dance, their movements and mele are about Manoa, and paying tribute to kumu hula Leinaala Kalama Heine.

The dancers find inspiration all around, including in each other.

“A lot of my women are mothers, how they protect themselves and how we were resilient in getting through this pandemic,” said Pedrina.

In March 2020, the Merrie Monarch Festival made the decision to cancel the competition because of the global emergency and for these wahine, a first time competing at the prestigious competition would not happen.

[Read more: 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch]

“For me to have to tell them that it’s canceled, I knew it was going to break their heart. That was really hard for me,” said Pedrina.

“There’s no cancelling Merrie Monarch. That wasn’t even a thought,” said long-time dancer Erica Sacatropez.

After a more than year of the pandemic, constant pivots and new stringent COVID protocols including testing and a 5 day isolation period, this halau says they are ready.

“It’s a lot of excitement. Anxiety, but good anxiety and to know that it’s actually happening this time,” said Sacatropez.

“It’s starting to really hit me. I look at the date. It’s like oh wow,” said Pedrina.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not a Merrie Monarch requirement, Pedrina made his own mandate to protect himself and the group.

“If you want to go, you had to get vaccinated. If not, you can’t go,” said Pedrina.

“We were all able to get vaccinated so we feel even safer with each other,” said Sacatropez.

That means after a year of challenges and social separation, Napunaheleonapua is even closer together and ready to grace the stage at Merrie Monarch.

“I told them think about your life, what you’ve done with yourself, how you’ve been strong with what you are doing,” said Pedrina.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
China Walls (FILE)
Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls
Waikiki Beach Sand Replenishment Project shown in its final stages.
Is new sand already disappearing from Waikiki beach? Experts say its bound to happen
FILE
Highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in all 4 major Hawaii counties
An HPA alumnus is among the nearly 160 people unaccounted for following a partial building...
Hawaii Island grad among those missing following devastating Miami condo collapse

Latest News

The canoe rescued happened Sunday morning.
A dozen paddlers rescued after two canoes flip off Sand Island
Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
The dogs have been rescued and rehabilitated, and are now searching for their new home.
Searching for a new home: Recently rescued dogs seek loving families
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits