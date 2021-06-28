Merrie Monarch president: Host of challenges were overcome to put on festival this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Merrie Monarch stage, dancers demonstrate incredible athleticism and grace under pressure.

And for this year’s festival, participants are also following strict COVID protocols ― including two rounds of testing and five days of isolation.

“Everyone that is affiliated with the Merrie Monarch Festival has to go into bubbles,” said Luana Kawelu, president of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“That in itself shows me the dedication they have to do this,” she added.

Some 350 people are part of this year’s event, including the halau, judges, festival staff and television production crew.

“I feel what I have done for the 40-some odd years is easy compared to what we had to do this year,” said Kawelu.

Kawelu, who is 81, is known for meticulously assigning tickets by hand.

But this year’s festival has no audience and a stage that’s rotated from the usual spot in the Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo for optimal filming conditions.

“It’ll be entirely different,” said Kawelu.

Since filming is already is already done, the winners will be announced during the broadcast. The winners must be kept secret for one week before the broadcast on July 1, 2 and 3.

“I think that’s going to be the most difficult part of this year’s festival,” said Kawelu.

Only she and very small group of people, including certified public accountants, know who are the winners are.

“I think everyone will be surprised. I think it’s exciting,” she added.

As the festival prepares to air, Kawelu thinks of her late mother, Auntie Dottie Thompson, who along with Uncle George Naope is credited with re-invigorating the festival.

“She taught me everything I know. I wish I had listened better so times like this wouldn’t be so difficult,” said Kawelu.

Over the years, the Merrie Monarch Festival has grown into a world-class hula competition. And despite the constant pandemic pivots, Kawelu says some things remain steadfast.

“The levels of hula are worldwide, but I still want to keep it a humble hula event in a small town of Hilo,” said Kawelu.

“It is an uplifting thing I think for our culture, for our people and for hula,” she added.

