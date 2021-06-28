Longtime Hawaii station KUKU-TV ends Japanese, Filipino programming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Hawaii station will no longer be airing Japanese and Filipino programming starting Monday.

KIKU-TV will now air the shopping network ShopHQ, a home-shopping television network and multi-channel video retailers.

The TV station has shared Japanese and Filipino programming for more than 40 years.

Over the last week, the station aired the last episodes of current seasons of shows like “Kita no kuni kara” and “Platinum Age.”

In a recent Facebook post, station staff thanked viewers for their support over the years and all the kind messages over the last month on air.

The post also mentioned that all of its original content will remain on its YouTube page.

I would like to thank everyone for all the comments, e-mails, and phone calls. We are very sad to say... Posted by Hawaii's KIKU on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

