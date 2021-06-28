LIST: Here are some family fun July 4 events happening around Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for fun ways to celebrate the July 4 holiday weekend? Some traditional fireworks shows will be happening along with other family-fun events around the islands.

The COVID pandemic continues to limit mass gatherings, but event organizers are proceeding with events as Hawaii’s vaccination rate continues to climb.

Here are some events planned across the state:

Oahu

Military communities will hold on base firework shows for those with Department of Defense ID cards, along with their guests. The public may view these shows from afar.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor & Hickam is hosting a number of events starting on July 1. Among these events will be a fireworks show on July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Kaneohe Bay is planning a 20-minute choreographed show alongside music beginning at 8:30 p.m. To learn more, click here

The show at Schofield Barracks will begin at 8:40 p.m.

The popular show at Ala Moana Beach Park however has been canceled for a second year. Instead, a Drive-In Concert Series is being offered on July 3 and July 4 at Ala Moana Center. Tickets are required for entry. For more information and to request tickets, click here

Hawaii Island

The Hawai’i County Band will perform at 7:00 p.m. at the Mo’oheau Bandstand followed by a firework show at 8 p.m. at Hilo Bay.

At Kailua Park in Kona, the firework display will begin at 8 p.m.

Maui

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s family fun event in Kihei at VFW starting at 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the Rock and Roll Motorcycle club and various sponsors. Activities include live music, a watermelon and chicken wing eating contest along with raffles and prizes. This event is free for the public. A $12 donation will get attendees a BBQ rib plate.

Kauai

The annual Concert in the Sky put on annually by the Kauai Hospice won’t be happening. This is the second year the event has been canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers say they are aiming to bring back the event at Vidinha Stadium in 2022.

All events must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are still required for guests.

