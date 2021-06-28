Light trades, few showers start the work week

Trade winds will remain a bit on the lighter side with mostly stable conditions. Light showers will be focused over windward areas during the nights, and over the leeward slopes of Maui and the Big Island during the afternoons. Trade winds will increase starting Tuesday night and become breezy by the weekend, while the chance of showers will also increase, especially for windward areas.

In surf, the current northwest swell is declining slowly, with the next swell possible Friday night or Saturday. A large south swell is possible next Sunday night or Monday during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Surf will be small on east shores, but could become larger as the trade winds strengthen toward the end of the week.

