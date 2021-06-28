Hawaii reports 22 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 57.6%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 22 new COVID infections statewide Monday, and no new fatalities.

The state’s death toll remains at 516.

Of the new cases, 13 were on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, and two on Maui. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,669.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 551 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.