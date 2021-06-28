Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 22 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 57.6%

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 22 new COVID infections statewide Monday, and no new fatalities.

The state’s death toll remains at 516.

Of the new cases, 13 were on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, and two on Maui. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 37,669.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 551 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3 officers walk into court Friday morning through a crowd of HPD supporters.
Sister of teen killed by officers makes threats that could lead to more legal trouble
Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
China Walls (FILE)
Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls
The canoe rescued happened Sunday morning.
A dozen paddlers rescued after two canoes flip off Sand Island
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed

Latest News

Vaccine Image / Generic
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases
Now the system is trying to bridge the gap.
Survey: Many UH students struggled to meet basic needs during pandemic
University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Hall
Survey: Majority of UH students struggled to meet basic needs during pandemic
FILE
Highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in all 4 major Hawaii counties