Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers due in soon

Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will hold in place through Tuesday, with localized land and sea breezes developing in the more sheltered leeward areas.

Fairly dry conditions should prevail through Monday night, with mainly a few windward showers. A slight increase in showers is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night as a band of moisture moves through.

Trades will get a boost back to solid moderate levels Wednesday and Thursday, then strengthen to breezy levels Friday through next weekend. With the strengthening trades, we should see a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern resume, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Small south and southeast swells will continue to produce near summertime average surf along south-facing shores into Tuesday. A new long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Tuesday will likely cause an increase in surf heights along south-facing shores from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A larger, long-period, south-southwest swell arriving next Sunday. This swell may result in a significant increase in surf heights along south-facing shores during the July 4 holiday weekend.

The current short-period northwest swell will gradually decrease through mid-week. The latest forecast guidance continues to show a new small northwest swell arriving Friday

