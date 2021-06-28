Family of man fatally shot in Kalihi holds candlelight vigil

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of 19-year-old Triston Billimon gathered near the Likelike off-ramp Sunday evening at the place where he was shot and killed.

Billimon’s wife Jannine, who was in the passenger seat of the car, said the suspect was a stranger who approached them on the freeway out of nowhere.

“My husband, he’s not a troublemaker, those people they wanted trouble, they were looking for trouble that night,” Jannine said. “And the man that was driving he had a smirk on his face so everything they did that night was intentional, I know it was.”

A witness to the shooting told police he saw two cars racing on the H-1 heading eastbound that night.

One was a white Acura and the other a silver BMW, driven by Billimon.

He says the cars took the Likelike off-ramp and stopped on Kalihi Street.

That’s when the witness said the driver of the white Acura got out of his car and fired a shot through the window of the BMW.

Jannine says they weren’t racing.

“I know it looked like racing because we were trying to get away from those people and how fast we were driving, but it wasn’t a race we were trying to get away from those people,” explained Jannine. “We were trying to get home, we didn’t know who those people were.”

Honolulu police arrested 37-year-old Eddieson Reyes in connection with the shooting the next day.

Reyes has been charged with second degree murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.