City seeks public input to help combat flooding, drainage issues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is looking for feedback as it tries to combat flooding, drainage and stream issues on Oahu.

The input is all part of efforts to develop a storm water master plan.

The plan is designed to help the city identify places that may need improved infrastructure as well as target other investments in the future.

Two online surveys are now available for residents to fill out. The deadline for comments is July 16.

To fill out the surveys, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.