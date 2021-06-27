Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in serious condition after being dragged across the rocky coastline of China Walls on Saturday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. when the 25-year-old woman tried to get out of the water.

Officials said this was when a wave dragged her across the rocks.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations and bruises to her head, arms and legs.

EMS treated and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Officials said good Samaritans were able to help her out of the water.

