Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Woman seriously injured after being dragged across China Walls

China Walls (FILE)
China Walls (FILE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in serious condition after being dragged across the rocky coastline of China Walls on Saturday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. when the 25-year-old woman tried to get out of the water.

Officials said this was when a wave dragged her across the rocks.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations and bruises to her head, arms and legs.

EMS treated and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Officials said good Samaritans were able to help her out of the water.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
3 HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting make first appearance in court
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
FILE
Highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in all 4 major Hawaii counties
An HPA alumnus is among the nearly 160 people unaccounted for following a partial building...
Hawaii Island grad among those missing following devastating Miami condo collapse
Photos provided by the Department of Health showed unsanitary conditions and significant health...
Maui restaurant with red DOH placard opts to close shop for good

Latest News

HPD canine obstacle course
HPD receives generous donation to train and certify canines for the line of duty
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths; 64 new infections
Food (FILE)
State offers additional food support benefits for keiki under 6 years old