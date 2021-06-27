Searching for a new home: Recently rescued dogs seek loving families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months-long efforts to rescue a pack of wild dogs in Central Oahu have been successfully completed thanks to a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture, Dole, the community and the Oahu SPCA.

The dogs made their home near the Dole Plantation. They were first reported to be living there at the beginning of the year, and the Oahu SPCA was called in to assist.

SPCA officials said the dogs were friendly, but not enough to be put on a leash. Some also showed signs of malnutrition.

In the pack, the dogs were named Harry, Marv, Rambo, Sandra and soon-to-be mother Bernadette, a.k.a. Bernie.

All the dogs were eventually captured, but getting Bernadette was more difficult. She was able to elude rescuers for several months, even after delivering her puppies.

“She had two puppies, so we found them about when they were 10 days old during the floods near a bank of water that was about to really flood over, and she was not in sight so the puppies were rescued out of there, and we started bottle feeding them,” Director of Outreach & Development for the Oahu SPCA Kristen Hudson said.

Bernie’s pups are happy and healthy and have found new adoptive homes.

The story is just as happy for Harry and Sandra who have also been adopted into loving families.

SPCA officials say they’re still looking for new parents for Bernie, Marv and Rambo. If you’re interested in adopting them, click here for more information.

