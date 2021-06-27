Light trades, slight increase in showers for Sunday

Tributes
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Tuesday, which could lead to afternoon sea breezes for some sheltered leeward areas. A few bands of clouds will be moving in on Sunday and again on Tuesday, bringing a slight increase in showers that we’re already seeing on the Big Island. Drier weather is expected Monday. Trades should restrengthen Tuesday night and remain locally breezy for the rest of the week.

In surf, the current northwest swell is slowly declining, with another small swell possible near the end of the week. South shores will only get some waves from a series of small south and southeast swells, with a slightly larger south swell possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Waves on east shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds, but should increase later in the week as the trades come back.

