Lifeguards rescue multiple people swept out to sea at Maili Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety warned the public of strong currents at Maili Beach after rescuing multiple people from the water on Saturday.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m., lifeguards rescued an 11-year old boy and 21-year old woman who were struggling to stay above the water.

According to Ocean Safety, the older patient went into the water to save her younger brother who was swept out roughly 25 yards offshore.

Lifeguards administered first aid and transferred patient care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated and transported both patients to an emergency room in serious condition.

Officials said minutes after those two people were rescued, a teenage boy and a girl were saved from the same area.

Lifeguards warned beachgoers of a strong rip current in the area and said that a rising swell is expected throughout the day.

In a separate case, EMS treated and transported a 5-year-old in serious condition after he nearly drowned at Kualoa Beach Park at around 2:15 p.m. Officials said the boy “swallowed copious amounts of water.”

Officials strongly advised parent or adult supervision of children when in the ocean at all times.

