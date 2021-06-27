HPD receives generous donation to train and certify canines for the line of duty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department received a special donation for its canine unit Saturday.

Parts for a new obstacle course at a training facility in Waipahu were donated by Spike’s K9 Fund, an organization started by retired Special Warfare Operator James Hatch, who was critically hurt while on deployment.

Spike, the canine, saved Hatch’s life and lost his own.

Police and volunteers worked to assemble the course to train and certify their dogs.

HPD said this generous donation was much needed as their old equipment was nearly 20 years old and was made out a vinyl, which easily deteriorates.

“It needed to be replaced immediately because we didn’t want any of the dogs to get injured or hurt,” HPD Sgt. Brad Heatherly said.

“Our training is extremely important because the obstacle course is part of our yearly certification. We have to certify with the obstacle course — its part of what we require of handlers.”

Officers said the obstacle course features platforms, doors, fencing and walls that emulate situations the dogs may encounter out in the field.

“You can’t just walk a dog up to an issue without having them trained first, so this equipment will help us simulate that. Having equipment is a huge thing and having it donated is even better,” said Pete Jones, an officer with the Specialized Services Division.

Jones said the dogs who work in the service are true heroes.

“He’s not only a pet, he is actually sacrificing himself to protect our lives,” he said.

“These dogs they don’t even understand why they are doing it. They are just doing it to make us happy. They don’t even know they are risking their lives and to do that without even second guessing themselves is a tremendous and huge connection a handler has with his canine.”

Jones and his canine Hunter were both shot while in the line of duty, but thankfully both were able to recover from their injuries and return to the service.

HPD said although canines are not used often, they are essential when it comes to locating suspects and searching in places that are dangerous for officers to enter.

“He will be able to save the lives of others, and our officers will be able to go home because he is willing to sacrifice his life,” Jones said.

