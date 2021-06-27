Former ‘Bows host lineman camp for local athletes who lost season due to the pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s high school football players were left without a season because of the pandemic, some former Rainbow Warriors wanted to give them a chance to refine their gridiron skills.

Leo Koloamatangi and KO Bros scouting were at Farrington High School today for the Arrival lineman camp — helping players get exposure after losing their football season last year.

“The whole goal is to do our part in helping these kids go to school for free.” Koloamatangi told Hawaii News Now.

The former ‘Bow and current NFL o-lineman set up shop in Kalihi to host the first line specific scouting camp in the islands.

Making sure Hawaii’s big boys get game-like reps to show scouts, after missing the entire 2020 Fall football season due to the Pandemic.

“Covid and the impact it had on fall sports in Hawaii and just like you said the lack of film, the lack of opportunity, the lack of game time.” Koloamatangi said. “All of that we’re hoping to make up for here.”

The camp started with individual drills for the offensive and defensive players, going over the technique of playing in the trenches.

Followed by the One-on-one drills, where the two sides go head-to-head for two hours — the period dedicated to one of Hawaii’s legendary Sportscasters.

“We dedicated our one on ones to Robert Kekaula, very emotional week.” Koloamatangi said. “He was supposed to be here, we talked a lot about him being here and he’s proud of what were doing.”

Koloamatangi and his brother Meffy started KO Bros with the goal of helping lineman across the country get the opportunity to play football at the collegiate level, traveling coast to coast to host camps

As former ‘Bows, they made sure to make a special stop in Hawaii.

“The islands always welcomed us like we were born and raised here and its something that were grateful for were proud of.” Koloamatangi said. “This camp, this event especially off of this Covid year is going to be a small way to thank the community for what they did for us.”

With the success of this years camp, the KO Bros say they will be back next year.

