A dozen paddlers rescued after two canoes flip off Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dozen paddlers were rescued from southern waters off Oahu Sunday.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety crews pulled off the rescue along with Honolulu Fire Department personnel.

Officials said the 12 paddlers were in the water after their two canoes flipped about a mile and a half off shore from the Sand Island reef runway.

When Ocean Safety reached them on jet ski, they found one of the canoes submerged and the second was damaged. They were eventually towed to shore.

None of the paddlers were injured in the incident.

