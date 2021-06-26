Zippy’s offers bonuses of up to $3,000 in push to fill open positions
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is offering big bonuses in a bid to fill open positions.
The eatery said it’s offering bonuses of up to $3,000 for open managerial positions and $500 for other positions. The bonuses are based on a number of requirements and on attendance.
Zippy’s becomes the latest employer to offer bonuses amid an ongoing worker shortage.
The incentives come as Zippy’s announces it will relaunch late-night dining at three locations: Vineyard, Mililani, and Ewa.
To qualify for the bonuses, applicants must apply by Wednesday.
For more information about Zippy’s career opportunities, click here.
