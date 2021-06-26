WATCH: Relive the ‘best of’ moments from previous Merrie Monarch festivals
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got Merrie Monarch fever yet?
The festival is returning to Hilo this year after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, and you can catch all the action on HNN next week.
[The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s how you can watch the action!]
In the meantime, relive some of the “best of” moments from previous Merrie Monarch festivals.
HNN will livestream 30-minute “Best of Merrie Monarch” specials through Sunday.
- Friday: Watch “The Best of Merrie Monarch” for 2012 and 2013, starting at 7 p.m.
- Saturday: Specials will begin airing at 6 p.m., with the 2014 “best of” performances followed by those for 2015 and 2016.
- Sunday: You’ll be able to relive the 2016 “best of” performances starting at 6 p.m., followed by specials for 2018 and 2019.
To watch, simply head to HNN’s Merrie Monarch page.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.