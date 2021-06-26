Tributes
WATCH: Relive the ‘best of’ moments from previous Merrie Monarch festivals

Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got Merrie Monarch fever yet?

The festival is returning to Hilo this year after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, and you can catch all the action on HNN next week.

[The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s how you can watch the action!]

In the meantime, relive some of the “best of” moments from previous Merrie Monarch festivals.

HNN will livestream 30-minute “Best of Merrie Monarch” specials through Sunday.

  • Friday: Watch “The Best of Merrie Monarch” for 2012 and 2013, starting at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: Specials will begin airing at 6 p.m., with the 2014 “best of” performances followed by those for 2015 and 2016.
  • Sunday: You’ll be able to relive the 2016 “best of” performances starting at 6 p.m., followed by specials for 2018 and 2019.

To watch, simply head to HNN’s Merrie Monarch page.

