Waikiki has gotten a Minecraft makeover. And it looks stunning.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gamers have given Waikiki a computer-generated makeover in the style of Minecraft, the popular video game in which players create three-dimensional worlds.

“It’s like a vacation city. It’s really cool,” Minecraft builder Spencer Moazed said.

The 17-year-old Maryland high school student and about 50 other Minecraft builders crafted the virtual version of Oahu’s South shore.

The video of it was just released on YouTube. Watch it here:

“This was a really fun location,” Moazed said. “Building the skyscrapers and the beach was a lot of fun.”

The Waikiki project is part of a bigger effort called Build the Earth that intends to recreate the entire planet in Minecraft and do it to scale.

The movement’s founder goes by the name PippenFTS.

“It’s really amazing to be a leader of such an awesome project,” he said.

Thousands of Minecraft fans around the world are working on the Build the Earth mission.

“You can essentially go anywhere in the world you want to build wherever you want, including your house,” Pippen said.

Moazed has never been to Hawaii. He and his team spent a month pouring over Google Maps and street views, geographical data and photographs of Waikiki.

“I think it looks amazing, especially with some of these final screen shots and renders,” Moazed said.

Pippen said the goal with each project is to make the Minecraft model as close to the real thing as you can get.

“Some buildings may be painted one color in 2018, but they were painted another color in 2021. If you do that extra little detective work you can get the historical accuracy down to a pinpoint,” he said.

