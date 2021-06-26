Vaccination rates at Hawaii jails and prison vary widely, new figures show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After repeatedly saying it could not keep track of vaccination rates at correctional facilities, the state on Friday released vaccination figures on its inmate population.

The data shows some correctional facilities have rates far lower than than the state.

At Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo, which is still grappling with an outbreak, just 23% of inmates are fully vaccinated.

Here’s at look at vaccination rates at the state’s other jails:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 41%

Maui Community Correctional Center: 47%

Kauai Community Correctional Center: 58%

Vaccination rates among prison populations were higher:

Kulani Correctional Facility (Hawaii Island): 89%

Waiawa Correctional Facility: 82%

Halawa Correctional Facility: 71%

Women’s Community Correctional Center: 51%

Tommy Johnson, deputy director for Corrections, said staff are working to convince more inmates to get fully vaccinated. Authorities also noted populations at correctional facilities are transient so vaccination rates fluctuate. Statewide, the vaccination rate stands at 57%.

“PSD continues to encourage everyone to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination,” Johnson said.

“Our health care and security staff are working around the clock to mitigate spread of the virus in the facilities, and they frequently go back to inmates who have said no to see if they will reconsider, in the hopes that they will get the shot before they are released.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.