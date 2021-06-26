Tributes
State offers additional food support benefits for keiki under 6 years old

Food (FILE)
Food (FILE)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to combat food insecurity, the state Department of Human Services said eligible keiki under 6 years old will receive additional food support benefits.

As part of the program, DHS said parents of eligible children received additional funds to purchase food on Thursday. Benefits were loaded to the family’s Kokua EBT.

Benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible foods, such as groceries, snacks, and seeds or plants that will produce food.

The department said children can receive up to $1,000 depending on where they live.

Officials said the program provides benefits for children under the age of 6 years old who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at any time between October 2020 through May 2021.

DHS said no application is needed for the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program.

Eligible children are automatically enrolled for this program through verification of SNAP participation with the department’s eligibility system.

For more information or to check your child’s program benefit status, click here.

