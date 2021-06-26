Merrie Monarch safety protocols allow competition to continue after 2 test positive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizers of the 58th annual Merrie Monarch Festival underway in Hilo reiterated Friday that health and safety remain their top priority after confirming that two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 before the competition began.

Both individuals are said to be asymptomatic and doing well in quarantine.

[Read more: The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s how you can watch the action!]

The festival is following strict county-approved health and safety protocols. Those include pre-competition isolation, multiple COVID tests of all 350 participants, and daily health screenings.

Meanwhile, production of the festival is moving forward.

To protect the health and safety of performers, kumu hula and event organizers, the festival is being held without an audience inside the Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo.

The performances are being taped ahead of time before the festival is broadcast on July 1, 2 and 3.

The festival’s kahiko competition took place Friday, while the auana competition happens Saturday.

For all the details on how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival next week on HNN, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.