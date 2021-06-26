Tributes
Hawaii Island grad among those missing following devastating Miami condo collapse

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Preparatory Academy alumnus is among the nearly 160 people unaccounted for following a condo building collapse in Florida.

The building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., a community just outside of Miami, early Thursday morning.

Officials said that at least four people have died and 159 people are unaccounted for.

Family members confirmed Ilan Naibryf is among those who are missing. He boarded at HPA from 2016 to 2018 until he graduated.

Naibryf was in Florida with his girlfriend to attend a funeral. His girlfriend is also missing in the wreckage.

“He was loved by all his friends in Hawaii. He went to a boarding school in Hawaii,” said his parents, Carlos Naibryf and Ronit Felszer, in an interview with CNN.

“Suddenly he was going to the funeral of a guy who passed away from COVID and then they go together the day before and he preferred to stay in Surfside. Otherwise, he would’ve been with us.”

“We’re anxious. We’re frustrated. We’re angry. We’re hopeful. We have faith but it’s difficult it’s very difficult,” his mother added.

Naibryf is a student at the University of Chicago and is majoring in Physics. He is planning to graduate in May next year.

In a post on Instagram, a Jewish club at the University of Chicago — which Naibryf leads as president — asked members of their community to keep the two in their prayers and to message if anyone has any information.

“They are dear friends, gems whom we love dearly,” club members wrote.

Rescue crews are working to comb through the heaps of twisted metal and concrete in search for survivors.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

