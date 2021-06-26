Hikianalia crew discovers parts of shipwreck in Lalo from nearly 200 years ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During a dive to survey coral reefs in the northwestern Hawaiian Islands, crew members of the Hikianalia made an underwater discovery — parts of a ship wreckage dating back to the 1800s.

The crew found two large anchors and two pots about 20 feet deep during their trip to Lalo, also known as the French Frigate Shoals.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society said the wreckage is believed to be from the the “Two Brothers,” a whaling ship from Nantucket that sank in 1823.

That ship was captained by George Pollard Jr., who previously captained the whaling ship “Essex,” which inspired Herman Melville’s novel “Moby Dick.”

Pollard died in the Lalo shipwreck.

The shipwreck was first discovered by NOAA crews in 2008, but this new find may add to the mapping efforts.

“We’re here to explore and it’s exciting that our canoes are participating in the process of discovery with NOAA,” said Nainoa Thompson, PVS president and navigator.

“To feel like we’re helping and contributing to the body of knowledge of the ocean and this place is a privilege and a gift to those voyaging these canoes.”

PVS said it may take another two years for NOAA archaeologists to return to Lalo and further investigate, document and verify the possible identity of the findings.

