Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths; 64 new infections

Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID fatalities on Saturday and 64 new infections. The death toll from the virus in the islands now stands at 516.

Of the new cases, 42 were on Oahu, three on Maui, and eight on Hawaii Island. There were also 11 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has risen to 37,596.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 562 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.2% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

