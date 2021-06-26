Tributes
Hawaii Island police charge 2 men with burglary following standoff in Puna

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police charged two men Thursday for burglary following a standoff in Puna.

Police charged 33-year-old Wesley Kaimana Brooks of Puna and 30-year-old Peter J. Vana-Staudinger of Hilo with first-degree burglary.

Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a home on Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View.

Officials said patrol officers responded to an active burglary at a residence after a property caretaker reported that he heard someone on the property. Police said the caretaker observed a vehicle that did not belong there and heard voices. Shortly afterwards, he heard gunshots.

Following this report, the police department’s Special Response Team and members of the criminal investigation division responded and immediately established a perimeter.

After negotiators were unable to make contact with anyone at the home, the Special Response Team breeched the residence and determined that it was vacant.

Police later located Brooks and Vana-Staudinger walking on the roadway above the property. They were arrested without incident.

The two men had their initial court appearance Friday in Hilo District Court.

Brooks’ bail was set at $25,000, and Vana-Staudinger’s bail was set at $15,000.

