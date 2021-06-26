Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits

Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 20 years of private management, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a community-based management structure to oversee Haena State Park on Kauai.

BLNR approved a one-year revocable permit for the nonprofit Hui Makaainana o Makana to manage the park’s reservation system, integrating entry and parking fees.

The organization will subcontract The Hanalei Initiative to manage the reservation and parking system and to operate a shuttle service to reduce the number of cars that enter the park.

The hui will focus on managing the cultural landscape of the park, which includes conducting malama aina activities and resource enhancement.

Haena State Park is the gateway to the adjacent Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, which benefits from the capacity-controls in place at Haena.

According to the DLNR Division of State Parks board, the two groups will work to develop an integrated operational plan to allow a seamless, visitor-friendly reservation system for the shuttle, as well as the onsite-parking and entry for the park.

Officials said the community-based management partnership at Haena State Park is expected to become the exemplar for adaptive resource management at other parks.

Hui Makaainana o Makana will take over management of the park in July.

DSP said it will receive all entry fees as rent when the shuttle service is operating.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
3 HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting make first appearance in court
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
An HPA alumnus is among the nearly 160 people unaccounted for following a partial building...
Hawaii Island grad among those missing following devastating Miami condo collapse
FILE
Highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in all 4 major Hawaii counties
Photos provided by the Department of Health showed unsanitary conditions and significant health...
Maui restaurant with red DOH placard opts to close shop for good

Latest News

Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths; 64 new infections
Food (FILE)
State offers additional food support benefits for keiki under 6 years old
Waikiki Beach Sand Replenishment Project shown in its final stages.
Is new sand already disappearing from Waikiki beach? Experts say its bound to happen
The Polynesian Voyaging Society discovers parts of a shipwreck at Lalo.
Hikianalia crew discovers parts of shipwreck in Lalo from nearly 200 years ago