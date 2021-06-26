Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 20 years of private management, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a community-based management structure to oversee Haena State Park on Kauai.

BLNR approved a one-year revocable permit for the nonprofit Hui Makaainana o Makana to manage the park’s reservation system, integrating entry and parking fees.

The organization will subcontract The Hanalei Initiative to manage the reservation and parking system and to operate a shuttle service to reduce the number of cars that enter the park.

The hui will focus on managing the cultural landscape of the park, which includes conducting malama aina activities and resource enhancement.

Haena State Park is the gateway to the adjacent Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, which benefits from the capacity-controls in place at Haena.

According to the DLNR Division of State Parks board, the two groups will work to develop an integrated operational plan to allow a seamless, visitor-friendly reservation system for the shuttle, as well as the onsite-parking and entry for the park.

Officials said the community-based management partnership at Haena State Park is expected to become the exemplar for adaptive resource management at other parks.

Hui Makaainana o Makana will take over management of the park in July.

DSP said it will receive all entry fees as rent when the shuttle service is operating.

