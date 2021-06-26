Tributes
HI NOW
$5M in rental, utility assistance available to all Native Hawaiians in need

Department of Hawaiian Homelands
Department of Hawaiian Homelands(HNN File Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands opened applications Friday for its rental and utility relief program to all eligible Native Hawaiians living in the state.

Prior to this program, only those on the DHHL waitlist who are at least 50% Hawaiian were eligible for assistance.

Applications opened on Friday at 6 p.m. and will remain open until funds are depleted.

The decision to extend application eligibility was made in partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and additional federal funding.

The $5 million is expected to help 800 households pay rent and utilities for up to 12 months.

Those who qualify can apply for help to catch up on back payments or to make payments moving forward.

To qualify, applicants must:

  • Be native Hawaiian and living in Hawaii
  • Be 18 years or older
  • Prove income loss due to unemployment or loss of work for more than 90 days, a reduction in household income, or homelessness/housing instability
  • Meet income qualification — less than 80% area median income

Applicants will be required to provide documentation of their residency along with proof of hardship and income statements.

Payments will be made directly to vendors owed money.

Applicants who are already receiving assistance are not eligible.

For more information or to apply, click here.

