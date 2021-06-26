Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch

File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.(Bruce Omori | Bruce Omori)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the world’s most popular hula event was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival is set to make its return to television on Thursday, July 1 ― and there are more ways than ever to watch!

Here’s a full list of the dates and times to watch the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival and the rest of our jam-packed slate of programming, including the encore presentations of this yearʻs festival action.

For more information on all the different ways to watch the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival, including how to livestream every minute of the competition, click here.

Monday, June 28, 2021
TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
7 p.m.Hawaii Fashion Showcase: A Tribute To Merrie Monarch
Fashion designers from across Hawaii pay tribute to the world’s biggest hula festival.		K5 & Online

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
7 p.m.Hula Is Life: The Familiar Faces of the Festival
A special time with familiar faces of the Merrie Monarch Festival. Hosted by McKenna Maduli.		K5 & Online

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
7 p.m.HI Now Ho’ike
A behind-the-scenes look at the Hosted by Kainoa Carlson & Lacy Deniz.		K5 & Online
8 p.m.Hula Is Life: The Kumu Hula Legacy
Kumu Hula Sonny Ching, Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera and Vicky Holt Takamine join McKenna Maduli to share stories of their hula legacy.		K5 & Online

Thursday, July 1, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
5 p.m.Pop-Up Mākeke: Miss Aloha Hula Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.		K5 & Online
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula**
The first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		K5 & Online
10 p.m.Hula Is Life: Miss Aloha Hula 1991, 2001 & 2011
Former Miss Aloha Hula winners Kapua Dalire, Natasha Oda and Tori Hulali Canha join McKenna Maduli.		K5 & Online
Friday, July 2, 2021
TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
5 p.m.Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula Kahiko Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.		K5 & Online
6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko**
The second night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		K5 & Online
10:30 p.m.Mana I Mauli Ola
OHAʻs 15-year strategic plan for 2020-2035.		K5 & Online

Saturday, July 3, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula
An encore presentation of the first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		KHNL
5 p.m.Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula ʻAuana Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.		K5 & Online
6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana**
The third and final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		K5 & Online

Sunday, July 4, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko
An encore presentation of the second night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		KHNL

Monday, July 5, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana
An encore presentation of the final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		KHNL

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
3 HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting make first appearance in court
The man is believed to be in his 20s, according to officials.
Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls

Latest News

Goodwill Goes Glam 2021
Goodwill Goes GLAM 2021
Goodwill Goes Glam 2021
Goodwill Goes GLAM 2021
Matt Levi Investigates: HPD Beyond The Badge 2021
Matt Levi Investigates: Behind The Badge 2021
Matt Levi Investigates: HPD Behind The Badge 2020