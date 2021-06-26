2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the world’s most popular hula event was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival is set to make its return to television on Thursday, July 1 ― and there are more ways than ever to watch!
Here’s a full list of the dates and times to watch the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival and the rest of our jam-packed slate of programming, including the encore presentations of this yearʻs festival action.
For more information on all the different ways to watch the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival, including how to livestream every minute of the competition, click here.
Monday, June 28, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|7 p.m.
|Hawaii Fashion Showcase: A Tribute To Merrie Monarch
Fashion designers from across Hawaii pay tribute to the world’s biggest hula festival.
|K5 & Online
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|7 p.m.
|Hula Is Life: The Familiar Faces of the Festival
A special time with familiar faces of the Merrie Monarch Festival. Hosted by McKenna Maduli.
|K5 & Online
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|7 p.m.
|HI Now Ho’ike
A behind-the-scenes look at the Hosted by Kainoa Carlson & Lacy Deniz.
|K5 & Online
|8 p.m.
|Hula Is Life: The Kumu Hula Legacy
Kumu Hula Sonny Ching, Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera and Vicky Holt Takamine join McKenna Maduli to share stories of their hula legacy.
|K5 & Online
Thursday, July 1, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|5 p.m.
|Pop-Up Mākeke: Miss Aloha Hula Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
|K5 & Online
|6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula**
The first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|K5 & Online
|10 p.m.
|Hula Is Life: Miss Aloha Hula 1991, 2001 & 2011
Former Miss Aloha Hula winners Kapua Dalire, Natasha Oda and Tori Hulali Canha join McKenna Maduli.
|K5 & Online
Friday, July 2, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|5 p.m.
|Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula Kahiko Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
|K5 & Online
|6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko**
The second night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|K5 & Online
|10:30 p.m.
|Mana I Mauli Ola
OHAʻs 15-year strategic plan for 2020-2035.
|K5 & Online
Saturday, July 3, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula
An encore presentation of the first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|KHNL
|5 p.m.
|Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula ʻAuana Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
|K5 & Online
|6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana**
The third and final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|K5 & Online
Sunday, July 4, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko
An encore presentation of the second night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|KHNL
Monday, July 5, 2021
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana
An encore presentation of the final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|KHNL
