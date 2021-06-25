Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Police arrest driver of car that plunged into waters off Hilo harbor
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls
The man is believed to be in his 20s, according to officials.
Police seek suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 71-year-old

Latest News

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
A protest takes place outside of District Court ahead of three HPD officers' initial appearance.
3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting of teen to make first court appearance
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
LIVE: Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights