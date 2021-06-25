See Honolulu’s skyline in a whole new way ... in the Minecraft universe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can now see Honolulu’s skyline in a whole new way.

Popular sights of Oahu’s south shore have been digitized in the Minecraft universe.

About 50 Minecraft followers worked a month on the project.

They used images from Google Earth and photographs to render buildings, streets and even Waikiki Beach.

The creators say the scale is accurate down to the meter.

See the finished product here:

