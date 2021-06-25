Scores crowd outside courthouse to show support for 3 charged officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holding signs that read “Back the Blue,” scores gathered outside District Court on Friday to show their support for three officers charged in a teen’s fatal shooting.

Officers Geoffrey Thom, Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, and got cheers from supporters ― including members of the police union and several civilian groups ― as they entered the courthouse and when they lfet.

Thom is charged with murder while the other two officers face attempted murder counts.

Lawrence Friedman was among those who came out to support the officers.

“I am here to support my police, I see them everyday in the streets and supporting us in downtown and what they have to do to keep us safe everyday,” Friedman said.

“I live in town and see that these three are not forced into a double jeopardy situation where they were cleared by a grand jury and now the prosecutor is trying to convict them.”

HPD officer and SHOPO Honolulu Rep Shawn Cavaco was also among those gathered outside the courthouse.

“Our officers are out there every day protecting and serving the community,” Cavaco said. “I think we owe a special deal of gratitude to every one of them. These three officers in this case were doing their job they did it well, they kept the community safe and we cannot forget that.”

Officer Desiree Tidon-Rodriguez said she came out because she knows others would do the same for her. “You know it is something that I could face possibly to do my job but to save the public, it is something I would face,” she said. “I feel that it is wrong because we are here for the people we are here for the community. To do our job and face a murder charge, it feels like an irony.”

Those who support charges against the officers also came out to the courthouse.

Tupac Maru said he believes the shooting was racially motivated, and said he believes police officers and the broader community treat Micronesian people badly.

“They killed him cold blooded. I am pretty sure any other race they wouldn’t have shot him like that,” Maru said. “He was a 16-year-old boy. I have a son that is 13 years old, they could have just grabbed him out of the car. A 16-year-old is not going to overpower the officers if they are super fit.”

Liz Rees, with the group Refuse Fascism, was also holding signs.

“We are out here demanding justice for Iremamber Sykap,” she said. “We need to remember that a 16-year-old unarmed boy was killed. We’re demanding accountability and transparency. It’s ironic that all of these supporters of HPD, what do they have against transparency?”

State Sen. Kurt Favella was among the supporters standing behind the officers.

“One thing that everybody has to know in Hawaii is that we are not the mainland,” he said. “We have the most mixed race police department in the world and so when they use the word racism and murder and all this kind of stuff, that’s not true.”

The officers did not speak after leaving the courtroom but their defense attorneys did issue a statement thanking the community.

