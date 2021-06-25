Tributes
Repairs on Moanalua Freeway to broken 42-inch water main could drag on through July

Repairs are ongoing to a broken 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freway.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply officials warned Friday that repairs to a 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freeway would continue through at least mid-July and possibly longer.

BWS Manager Ernest Lau said the main, damaged by contractors, is the largest on Oahu. Repairs are closing a single lane on the freeway during daytime hours. Multiple lanes are closed at night.

Lau said welders will venture into the 42-inch main this weekend to try to fix the break.

If they’re successful, repairs could wrap up by mid-July.

If they’re not, the work could drag on through the month, Lau said.

“It is kind of an unfolding situation,” he said. “It is going to be a slow process. It’s important that we proceed with the work safely.”

The damaged line is on the right shoulder of the Moanalua Freeway just after the Fort Shafter and Ahua Street exit. Repair work is closing one westbound lane from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contractor Hensel Phelps damaged the line last Friday while performing underground horizontal drilling for a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sewer line.

This story will be updated.

