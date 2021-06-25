Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Ready to greet crowds, Waikiki Aquarium set to reopen July 1

Waikiki Aquarium / File image
Waikiki Aquarium / File image
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Guests will once again be welcomed back to Waikiki Aquarium.

On Thursday, the aquarium announced they will reopen on July 1 after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to finally be able to welcome guests back to our jewel of an aquarium,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.

“As the second oldest aquarium in the United States and one of the longest running establishments in Hawaii, Waikiki Aquarium has educated several generations and made a national and international impact in marine conservation efforts throughout the world. We were fortunate enough to survive through these hard times, and I am thankful that Waikiki Aquarium can continue to spread its mission,” Rossiter added.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online while walk-ins are welcome on a limited first-come first-serve basis. Payment must be made via credit card.

Aquarium leaders say previously planned renovations were put on hold, but an even bigger construction project is planned in the near future.

“It has been a challenging year, but we have exciting things planned for the Aquarium in the upcoming years,” Rossiter said.

“The money we were relying on for a renovation failed to materialize, but now the University is kindly getting involved. We’re looking at doing more than the renovation, with a major construction project in the future. The University’s support, input, and expertise will allow us to undertake significant fundraising programs, and give us the ability to move into the future.”

The family-favorite facility closed their doors at the start of the pandemic and reopened mid-2020. However during the second wave of COVID cases, new rules led to their closure again in August last year.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Police arrest driver of car that plunged into waters off Hilo harbor
HSI arrest Lyle Cummings
Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine

Latest News

FILE
Hawaii is easing rules on travel, gatherings and more. Here’s what you need to know.
Maui police said the crash happened at about 10 a.m. when officers found a 67-year-old visitor...
Officials respond to skydiving injury at Hana Airport
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
TSA line Tuesday at Terminal 2 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Watch ‘This is Now’: Reporters question Ige about loosening COVID restrictions