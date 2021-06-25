Ready to greet crowds, Waikiki Aquarium set to reopen July 1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Guests will once again be welcomed back to Waikiki Aquarium.

On Thursday, the aquarium announced they will reopen on July 1 after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to finally be able to welcome guests back to our jewel of an aquarium,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.

“As the second oldest aquarium in the United States and one of the longest running establishments in Hawaii, Waikiki Aquarium has educated several generations and made a national and international impact in marine conservation efforts throughout the world. We were fortunate enough to survive through these hard times, and I am thankful that Waikiki Aquarium can continue to spread its mission,” Rossiter added.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online while walk-ins are welcome on a limited first-come first-serve basis. Payment must be made via credit card.

Aquarium leaders say previously planned renovations were put on hold, but an even bigger construction project is planned in the near future.

“It has been a challenging year, but we have exciting things planned for the Aquarium in the upcoming years,” Rossiter said.

“The money we were relying on for a renovation failed to materialize, but now the University is kindly getting involved. We’re looking at doing more than the renovation, with a major construction project in the future. The University’s support, input, and expertise will allow us to undertake significant fundraising programs, and give us the ability to move into the future.”

The family-favorite facility closed their doors at the start of the pandemic and reopened mid-2020. However during the second wave of COVID cases, new rules led to their closure again in August last year.

