To reach state’s 100% clean energy goal, Ige signs bills to bolster use of electric vehicles

Gov. David Ige signed three bills to support the use of zero emission vehicles in Hawaii.
Gov. David Ige signed three bills to support the use of zero emission vehicles in Hawaii.(Office of the Governor)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed three bills Thursday aimed at increasing the use of zero-emissions vehicles in Hawaii.

The measures were signed into law as part of an effort to keep the state on track to reach its goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2045.

“The transition to clean transportation has multiple benefits for the people of Hawaii,” said state Rep. Nicole Lowen, who authored two of the bills.

“It reduces our contribution to emission that cause climate change, reduces local pollution, saves taxpayer dollars and reduces reliance on imported fuels — which leaves more dollars circulating in our local economy.”

Two of the bills require state agencies to prioritize the use and purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles.

Under HB 552, state-owned vehicles must be swapped out for electric vehicles by the end of 2035. While under HB 424, all state agencies will be required to rent electric or hybrid vehicles when conducting official government business.

The third bill, HB 1142, will allocate 3% percent of the barrel tax revenue to finance the construction of more electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

“By providing ongoing and substantial funding to incentivize the build-out of EV charging infrastructure, we are making EVs a viable option for more people —especially for renters, condo-dwellers and lower- and middle-income families,” Lowen said.

