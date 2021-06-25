Tributes
Police seek suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 71-year-old

The man is believed to be in his 20s, according to officials.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said the man sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her McCully apartment on Monday at around 7 p.m.

Police said the 71-year-old victim was inside of her apartment on Phillip Street when the suspect knocked on her door. Officials said when she opened the door, the man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.

The man is believed to be in his 20s, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to submit a tip on their website.

