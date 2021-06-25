Open House: Beautiful, renovated 4 BD home in Aiea and a gorgeous ocean view home in Hawaii Loa Ridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Aiea. Completely renovated, with a boho-modern look and feel. It’s got a flexible floor plan, featuring an open concept kitchen and living areas, with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, and an expansive deck that overlooks Pearl Harbor. You’ll enjoy the newly landscaped yard complete with fencing for privacy. It’s conveniently located near Pearlridge Shopping Center, Pali Momi Hospital, and freeway access. Visit the open house this Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.

Up next, look at this home on Hawaii Loa Ridge! Enjoy expansive ocean views and watch the sunrise from your covered lanai just outside the gourmet kitchen. Split A/C units will add just the right amount of comfort and the pool area will make you feel like you are living in your own oasis! The main level includes a family room, living and dining room, guest room and master suite with a deep jacuzzi-style tub, a separate shower and a double sink. The lower level includes a second family room that opens to another lanai, two large bedrooms and a bathroom.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.