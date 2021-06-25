Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Open House: Beautiful, renovated 4 BD home in Aiea and a gorgeous ocean view home in Hawaii Loa Ridge

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Aiea. Completely renovated, with a boho-modern look and feel. It’s got a flexible floor plan, featuring an open concept kitchen and living areas, with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, and an expansive deck that overlooks Pearl Harbor. You’ll enjoy the newly landscaped yard complete with fencing for privacy. It’s conveniently located near Pearlridge Shopping Center, Pali Momi Hospital, and freeway access. Visit the open house this Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.

Up next, look at this home on Hawaii Loa Ridge! Enjoy expansive ocean views and watch the sunrise from your covered lanai just outside the gourmet kitchen. Split A/C units will add just the right amount of comfort and the pool area will make you feel like you are living in your own oasis! The main level includes a family room, living and dining room, guest room and master suite with a deep jacuzzi-style tub, a separate shower and a double sink. The lower level includes a second family room that opens to another lanai, two large bedrooms and a bathroom.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls
A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Police arrest driver of car that plunged into waters off Hilo harbor
The man is believed to be in his 20s, according to officials.
Police seek suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 71-year-old

Latest News

Open House: Beautiful renovated 4 BD home in Aiea and a gorgeous ocean view home in Hawaii Loa...
Open House: Beautiful, renovated 4 BD home in Aiea and a ocean view home in Hawaii Loa Ridge
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Entertainment: Kapena School of Music
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii Fashion Showcase, which coincides with Merrie Monarch, to premiere Monday
Moopuna
Hawaiian Word: Moopuna