Officials respond to skydiving injury at Hana Airport

Maui police said the crash happened at about 10 a.m. when officers found a 67-year-old visitor from California with an ankle injury.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui officials responded to a skydiving injury Thursday at Hana Airport in which authorities said a visitor may have broken his ankle due to a “hard landing.”

Maui police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. when officers found a 67-year-old visitor from California with an ankle injury.

Fire and rescue officials said the man was found conscious and alert after experiencing a “hard landing” while parachuting.

Upon investigation, officials said that the visitor was on a tandem jump with a certified skydiving instruction when he suffered the injury upon landing.

The victim was treated on scene by medic personnel and later transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Specifics on the man’s injuries and current condition was not yet available.

This story may be updated.

