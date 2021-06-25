Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:49 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government’s pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Police arrest driver of car that plunged into waters off Hilo harbor
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls
HSI arrest Lyle Cummings
Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

Latest News

A proposal picture goes viral when the person who took it seeks out the couple on social media.
Tourist takes photo of beachside proposal, finds couple through Twitter
A damaged building is seen after a tornado tore through towns in the Czech Republic on Thursday.
5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic
A George Floyd statue in Brooklyn was vandalized.
RAW: Graffiti found on George Floyd statue
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah speaks on Day 2 of rescue efforts in the...
Fire official: 'This is the risk we take' with building collapse efforts