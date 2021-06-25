Tributes
Maui restaurant with red DOH placard opts to close shop for good

Photos provided by the Department of Health showed unsanitary conditions and significant health hazards in the restaurant.(DOH)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui pizza parlor hit with a red placard from the Department of Health for food safety violations will remain closed for good.

Pizza in Paradise in Kahului was closed back in May for unsanitary conditions. During a routine inspection, health inspectors found live maggots in a pot of old food, roaches in the kitchen, and piles of customer trash.

Improper food handling practices were also noted along with moldy items and more.

[Read a previous report: Deemed an ‘imminent health hazard,’ DOH shuts down a Maui pizza parlor]

The restaurant, operated by Pacific Restaurant Management, LLC, was shut down immediately and deemed an ‘imminent health hazard.’

Instead of reopening, the state confirmed Thursday the owners decided to close the restaurant for good.

